Shivangi Joshi is one of the youngest yet most talented actors of the Indian television who has gathered a massive fanbase in just a short period of time. Taking over the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and giving it a new turn could be done only by this beauty. The television sweetheart is also quite famous for her lit social media game which keeps her up on the fame meter.

Television beauty, Shivangi Joshi, who is currently winning hearts with her on-going show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has once again taken the internet by a storm. With her hot and happening photos, the diva keeps on hogging headlines every now and then. Shivangi Joshi enjoys a massive fan following on social media and never leaves a chance to win the hearts of her fans. The 23-year-old diva ranks high on the fashion meter as the social media updates are absolutely stylish and fashionable. Be it the retro look or the classy chic look, she carries everything with utmost elegance.

Shivangi Joshi has beautiful long hair which enhances her beauty even more. Recently, a photo is bombarding the internet where she can be seen wearing an off-shoulder maroon top pairing it with white. The actor can be seen striking a sexy pose for the camera, looking astonishing than ever. Shivangi Joshi has even posed with her co-star Mohsin Khan for a photo in the same outfit. Take a look at the stunning stills yourself!

While Shivangi Joshi is currently playing the female lead Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohsin Khan is playing the lead male in the same. The on-screen romance of these two are really adored by the fans and they keep on sharing photos together. Here are some of them!

