One of the most adored television beauties, Shivangi Joshi keeps on hailing headlines for her gorgeous avatars. Be it her hot and happening photo shoots or her casual random clicks, Shivangi Joshi catches our attention every time. Shivangi Joshi has a massive fan following on social media and loves to share her whereabouts with fans. With hundreds of sexy photos on her Instagram timeline, the actor has managed to garner thousands of likes and comments.

Currently winning hearts with her role in Star Plus’s superhit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi Joshi is ruling the industry like no other. One of the rising divas of the small screen, Shivangi Joshi has gathered a massive fanbase in a very short period of time. The fans tend to admire her not just for her superb acting performance in the show but also for her lit social media game. The actor keeps on sharing her latest stills on Instagram and catches all the attention.

This time too, Shivangi Joshi took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking adorable as ever. The starlet can be seen rocking a photoshoot with her sensuous expressions. Donning a blue lehenga with a smokey makeup on, Shivangi Joshi is looking absolutely gorgeous. With her straight and silky hair, Shivangi Joshi is popping eyes all around. Take a look yourself!

Shivangi Joshi has been awarded many titles for her performances including Best Jodi, Best Debut Female from Gold Awards in the year 2017-2018. There are many famous shows that the actor has been a part of, some of them are Beintehaa, Love By Chance, Begusarai, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Box Cricket League 2, Yeh Hai Aashiqui.

