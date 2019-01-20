One of the most pretty divas of the television industry, Shivangi Joshi keeps on swaying fans with her stunning photos on Instagram. She has yet again taken the internet by a storm with her gorgeous look. Donning a gown, Shivangi Joshi is looking like a fairytale princess.

Rating high of the fashion meter, Shivangi Joshi is one of the most stylish divas of the television industry. The gorgeous actor is currently winning hearts with her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Naira. Shivangi Joshi’s on-screen romance with Mohsin Khan is quite loved and admired by the fans. While her superb acting has made her pave way into people’s heart, her stunning social media timeline has impressed a lot of fans. Shivangi Joshi enjoys a following of more than 2 million on Instagram, leaving her fans awestruck with her gorgeous photos.

Shivangi Joshi turns up the heat every time with her hot and happening stills. This time too, the star took to her official Instagram handle to post a photo of her looking adorable as ever. Donning a royal gown, Shivangi Joshi is looking just fabulous. The diva made a beautiful bun hairstyle which suited the look very much. Posing in this oh-so-perfect look, Shivnagi Joshi is giving us all fairytale vibes. Take a look!

Doesn’t she look flawless? The television actor is definitely a muse for the camera and her Instagram timeline is full of these astonishing stills. Take a look at some of them! Shivangi Joshi initiated her career in television with the famous show Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi and since then she has never looked back.

