Shivangi Joshi is currently capturing hearts with her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor is high on life and leaves no chance of entertaining her fans with her latest upgrades. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram to share a picture dressed in black stylish attire. have a look

Television actor Shivangi Joshi is among those actors who leave no stone unturned to astonish her fans with her outstanding acting skills and hot and sexy photos. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and entertains them with regular professional and personal upgrades. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her picture. In the photos, she is looking alluring dressed in a black outfit. The most capturing part about her attire is her curls which is looking very graceful on her. With nude lipstick, a slight tone of mascara and dazzling smile, the actor kills the Internet with her stylish photo.

The Internet sensation has about 2 million followers on Image-sharing platform Instagram which proves the diva to be her fans favourite. The actor is currently winning millions of hearts on screens with her phenomenal role in the serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Starplus.

The show is currently high on TRP charts and was recently making news for completing 10 succesful years. Both Shevangi and Mohsin Khan was snapped partying around celebrating the lovely occasion with friends and family and their team. The hardworking actor did her Television debut with the serial Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi in the year 2013 and post to it, she has also appeared in various shows like Love By Chance, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and many more.

