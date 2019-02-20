One of the longest-running Indian television shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kahlata Hai's spin-off promo is finally out. Shivangi Joshi in the promo is seen introducing the new protagonist Mishti as her sister, who will be seen opposite Shaheer Sheikh in the upcoming Star Plus serial.

The daily soap audience is enthralled about the popular television serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s spin-off that has been in the making since some time. The promo of the spin-off was released by Star Plus channel on its official Instagram handle which also disclosed the title of the show, Yeh Rishta Hai Pyaar Ka. In the promo we can see Shivangi Joshi who plays the role of Naira Singhania, introducing her sister Mishti, which will be played by Rhea Sharma. Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor Shaheer Sheikh who rose to limelight after giving his best performance in Daastan-E-Mohabbat will be seen playing the main protagonist opposite Rhea in the show that has already created a lot of buzz in the Telly world.

In the meanwhile, take a look at the much-awaited promo of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spin-off that has garnered over 328,060 views:

Shaheer’s performances in Mahabharat and Kuch Rang Pyar ke Aise Bhi, have won him a dedicated and large fan base. He is known for his suave looks as well his strapping, well-built physique. He is known to be very keen on fitness and has stated that being a tall guy with a broad frame, he is careful to work out for two hours each day. He was last seen playing warrior Arjuna in Mahabharat, Dev Dixit in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Veer Mehra in Kya Mast Hai Life and as Anant Bajpai in Navya…Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal. He has also played the role of Nana Sahib in the show Jhansi Ki Rani.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More