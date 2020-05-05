Actor Shivin Narang has been admitted to a city hospital in Andheri after falling on a glass table at home. His condition is currently stable but won't be discharged as his wounds are severe.

Amid lockdown, Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang yet again injured himself after falling on a glass table. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where his condition is currently stable. Reports said, on May 3, 2020, Shivin was hospitalized as his left hand has severe wounds. The actor accidentally falls on a glass table–breaking it into two, at home.

A close source revealed that the actor has lost a lot of blood and severe bruised was marked on his body after meeting with a sudden accident. Currently, he is in stable condition but his deep wounds will take time to heal, so he won’t be discharged early until he gets back to normal condition.

Earlier also he got injured while shooting for Beyhadh-2 where he suffered a hairline fracture. In an interview, the actor said, he is thankful to God for not meeting a major accident.

Talking about his bit as a responsible citizen in the time of coronavirus crisis, the actor played a key role in creating awareness, by sharing some educational posts. He also motivated his fans who are suffering from anxiety due to lockdown and urge them to stay positive and try to get in touch with friends.

On the professional front, the actor is basking in success as his thriller show, Beyhadh-2 is much loved by the viewers. His role as Rudra Roy is also appreciated by all. The plot of the show revolves around the life of a girl named Maya, where she seeks revenge from Rudra’s father, Mritunjay. Jennifer Winget is essaying the role of Maya, while(Ashish Chaudhary as Mritunjay MJ Roy.

Enjoy Beyhadh 2 episode here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App