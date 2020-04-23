Television actor Shivin Narang has reacted to the reports of Beyhadh 2 co-starring Jennifer Winget going off-air. The actor has expressed that they could have done justice to the show and the audiences by giving the show a logical end.

Actor Shivin Narang is disappointed with Beyhadh 2 co-starring Jennifer Winget going off-air but he respects the channel’s decision. Earlier this week, the ardent fans of Beyhadh 2 woke up to the news of the show being terminated amid coronavirus lockdown and expressed their dissapointment and dissent on social media. When asked Shivin Narang about the channel’s decision to discontinue Beyhadh 2, the actor shared with a news portal that they don’t have any clarity yet. But, anything is possible keeping in mind the current situation.

Calling the show a big brand with a huge fan following, Shivin Narang said that Beyhadh 2 is a finite show that was anyhow nearing its end. By providing it a logical end, they could done justice not only to the show but also the audience. The actor, however, added that that they are fine with the channel’s decision because the whole world is suffering right now.

Along with Beyhadh 2, the channel has also decided to pull off air Patiala Babes and Isharo Isharo Mein. Speaking about ending the shows abruptly, the channel said that all the three shows are finite and have a time bound narrative. Due to the lockdown, the makers were unable to shoot the end of the shows so they have now decided to terminate all the three shows.

On the work front, Shivin Narang was also recently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. All the new episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 have been put on halt as of now due to a nationwide lockdown.

