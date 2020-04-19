Actor Shivin Narang has shared that he is missing his Khatron Ke Khatron 10 days. Ever since the lockdown has been announced, Shivin Narang has been posting throwback photos on his Instagram account.

Television actor Shivin Narang is missing his time in Bulgaria where he shot the latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Ever since the lockdown has begun, Shivin has been sharing photos of not just himself but his co-contestants as well. Since no new episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 are being aired right now due to coronavirus lockdown, fans are glued to Shivin’s Instagram handle for some behind the scenes photos and fun.

Over the weekend, Shivin Narang has shared a dashing photo from Bulgaria., in which in which he can seen looking right into the camera. Sharing the photo on his Instagram feed, the actor said that he is missing Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 days. Prior to this, Shivin Narang had shared another set of photos with Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan and Tejasswi Prakash.

Reports are rife that the channel has decided has not to air the new episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 because the grand finale has not been shot yet. Till the time lockdown does not end, previous episodes are being aired. The contestants that have been eliminated include Balraj Syal, Amruta Khanvilkar, RJ Malishka and Rani Chatterjee.

Along with Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Shivin Narang is also seen in Beyhadh 2. In the show, the actor plays the role of Rudra and is seen romancing Jennifer Winget, who essays the role of Maya. Aired on Sony, the show is one of the most successful Hindi television shows in India.

