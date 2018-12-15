Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal are officially married now and the social media is flooded with their memorable wedding clips. The celebration started much before the main ceremony at Udaipur Villas in the beginning of December. As everyone is refreshing their memories from the lavish wedding, ace designer Manish also took to Instagram to share one of the clips from the pre-wedding ceremony. Check out the video of Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal big fat wedding is the hot scoop of the tinsel town. Ever since the pre-wedding ceremonies have been kickstarted, not a single detail has escaped the headlines. Already a lot of videos from the Ambani’s event has taken the Internet by storm. One such video shared by ace designer Manish Malhotra on December 15, 2018, Saturday from the pre-wedding ceremony of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal is doing the rounds on social media. In the video, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant can be seen grooving on the popular Bollywood song, Balam Pichkari from the film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

The foursome looks extremely beautiful as they danced on stage. Dressed in their shimmery traditions, the two would-be-bride of the Ambani’s look gorgeous. Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani also look handsome in sherwanis. Soon after this post, the comments section was flooded with the compliments. Till now this post has received 5,68,640 views.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal tied the knot on December 12 at Antilla in Mumbai. The wedding was no less than a grand affair. It was attended by several celebrities. Some big names included Bachchan family, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, American politician Hillary Clinton, Sachin Tendulkar. The bride looked extremely beautiful in a conceptualised outfit of Sandeep Khosla and Abu Jaani. The golden embellished lehenga was a 35-year-old saree of Nita Ambani.

Coming back to the latest videos of Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant, the video is breaking the Internet. Check out the video snippets from the Ambani’s lavish event.

