Shoaib Ibrahim calls wife Dipika Kakkar queen of the home and shared a beautiful picture with her. In the month of Ramazan, the couple is enjoying each day with each and making the holy moth even more blessed.

Kahan Hum Kahan Tum actor Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim and husband Shoaib Ibrahim missed no chance to give couple goals to all of us. They are the most talked and adorable couple of the television industry. They miss no chance to adore each and compliment their relationship in all possible ways. Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib are pros to PDA and they love to outshine in all their posts and pictures.

Recently Sjoib has posted a picture where he was holding Deepika and they both were smiling with love. Shoib Ibrahim added value to the picture by adding a commendable caption to it. He wrote that everyone should make their wives smile because a married woman in Islam said Rabbaitul Bait which means queen of the home.

Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim has been first seen in Sasural Simar ka and the show has grabbed huge popularity and run for a longer time. There she met Shoaib Ibrahim and fell in love with each other. After dating for a longer period of time, they both get married and become the most loved couple of television. The couple completes all rituals and tried to fulfill all their duties towards each other.

Undoubtedly, they came out to be the most sensational couple, they always share their own stories of togetherness and how they complete each other. The couple is indeed an inspirational one and tells people how to love someone and how to praise their own love. Dipika Kakkar’s show Kahan Hum Kahan Tum went off air just before lockdown.

