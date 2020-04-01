Shoaib Ibrahim made tea for his wife Dipika, check out how cute and adorable the couple is. Read the full article to know more.

At present we all are in the same situation, we all are lockdown for 21 days, everybody wants to get free from this situation and from this virus as soon as possible. As everyone is restricted to stay in their house, isolate themselves, all are finding some way to pass their time. Some have been exploring their talents of learning, reading or writing and on the other hand, some are busy doing their household work. The television stars are also sitting at their homes and figuring out ways to pass their time in lockdown.

The telly couple who is giving us major goals in quarantine is Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim. Shoaib is helping Dipika in cooking and not only this, a video of the couple is doing rounds on the internet in which, when Dipika got to now that her husband makes fabulous tea she insisted Shoaib to make a cup of tea for her to which Shoaib agrees, he even makes sure that the tea is perfect. And, not just that after making tea for Dipika, he then went to make a milky version of tea for himself. How cute and adorable this couple is.

The couple is also passing their time by making tik tok videos. From kitchen to tik tok videos, the duo is giving us major couple goals.

The couple became friends on the set of a television show Sasural Simar Ka and later they started dating each other. The couple got married on February 22, 2018.

