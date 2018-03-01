Indian columnist and author Shobhaa De has enraged Twitter with her insensitive remark on Sridevi's condolence meet held at Celebration Sports Club in Mumbai. Fans, who were already grieving the loss of their superstar, did not take the comment lightly and trolled the Shobha for being so insensitive and trying to find an irony in such a state of loss and mourning.

Irony of ironies. A Diva's condolence meeting at a venue named ' Celebration Sport's Club.' — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) February 28, 2018

Another user commented, “Ma Shobhaa De. U are a problem the society is actually dealing with. The problem is that you have a say in everything, and twitter is an easy weapon for you. Keep quiet for a while.” The Hawa Hawai actor left for the heavenly abode on February 24th in Dubai due to accidental drowning. From Sonam Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aishwarya Rai, Hema Malini, Madhuri Dixit to Kajol and Ajay Devgan reached the Celebration sports club to pay their last respects to the legendary actress.

Ma Shobhaa De. U are a problem the society is actually dealing with.

The problem is that you have a say in everything, and twitter is an easy weapon for you. Keep quiet for a while. — DIPTAK BHATTACHARYA (@diptakbhatt) February 28, 2018

Irony is mam just looking at your age #Sridevi mam was like a daughter to you.. So it is not important that where all that happening it is important to understand how much one is bearing all pain of loosing his/her loved one.. Take Care.. — chandan mohanty (@mohanty_chandan) February 28, 2018

Only if we could exchange Sridevi for Shobha De, what a bad deal that would be for God. — Rohit Manchanda (@boisterous09) February 28, 2018

And the irony was only for your eyes. The rest of us celebrated her in life, and in passing. A condolence note would be gladly appreciated by the family and the fans instead of the ill-thought lines. — Yoshay (@Yoshay) February 28, 2018

Biggest irony is ur name– Shobha… — B_k_c (@Gormitbikgayi) February 28, 2018

Draped in a Kanjeevaram Saree with her favourite red lipstick, Sridevi was cremated at the Vile Parle crematorium as Boney Kapoor performed the last rites. After a few hours of the cremation, The Kapoor, Ayyappan and Marwah family released a public statement thanking the fans and film fraternity for the outpouring of love and support. “The one thing that helped all of us get through these past few days, was the amazing amount of love and support from everyone – be it her colleagues, to her innumerable fans, her caring friends and loving family, from across the country and the world,” the statement read.

