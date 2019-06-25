Indian author and novelist Shobhaa De has slammed Shahid Kapoor's latest movie Kabir Singh and said that she will not watch it as it encourages stalking. She took to Twitter to oppose the movie.

Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh has been making news for all the wrong reasons. After receiving a lot of flak on social media for showcasing toxic masculinity, male chauvinism in the film and many people calling the film misogynistic, Indian author Shobhaa De is the latest to take a dig on Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh.

Shobhaa De took to Twitter to oppose the movie and said that although she really likes Shahid Kapoor, she refuses to watch the film as it is encouraging stalking and according to her, stalking is stalking and there is no justification to it. She asked social media users to show zero intolerance to the movie as it promotes toxic masculinity.

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s movie faced a lot of backlash on social media for promoting such male chauvinism film which apparently will inspire men to treat women as an object. However, even after the controversy, the movie has managed to earn Rs 88 crore in just 4 days of its release.

I refuse to watch 'Kabir Singh', much as I admire Shahid Kapoor. Stalking is stalking. No justification. Zero tolerance recommended. — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) June 24, 2019

Kabir Singh has emerged as Shahid Kapoor’s biggest opener of his career so far and is the official adaptation of blockbuster Telugu movie Arjun Reddy which was helmed by the same director named Sandeep Vanga.

The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles and has been backed by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series. The movie has received mixed reviews from critics but has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the movie powerful and gave it 3.5 stars.

