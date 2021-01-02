Shobhit Sinha, an ace television writer who has carved a place for himself in the industry has finally resumed the dialogue writing of four of Bollywood’s upcoming projects directed by Anees Bazmi, Pahlaj Nahlani amongst others.

The coronavirus pandemic has harmed the global economic status with industries being massively affected due to the months-long lockdown. This hurt Entertainment and film industry as well where shootings were stalled to abide by the safety measures suggested by the government.

Ever since the lockdown has seen some relaxations, the process of filmmaking is back on track. Film shoots have resumed and the entertainment industry has hit the ground running like before.

Shobhit Sinha, an ace television writer who has carved a place for himself in the industry has finally resumed the dialogue writing of four of Bollywood’s upcoming projects directed by Anees Bazmi, Pahlaj Nahlani amongst others. The prolific writer is leaving no stone unturned in drafting the best scripts for the forthcoming films under big banners and his fans are already excited to witness them on the big screen.

“I have full faith in my writing skills and my vision that I am going to turn Indian cinema better”, says Shobhit Sinha.

It is a known fact that Shobhit Sinha is one of the prominent writers in the entertainment industry. He has written more than 1500 scripts in less than 5 years making it to the world record India for the fastest growing writer of the TV industry. Shobhit is the founder of Syaahityik Productions, the first professional Bollywood writers company in the nation.

Shobhit Sinha has worked on high rated TRP shows like comedy circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, Honey Bunny ka Jholmal, Sony Yay animation shows, Entertainment Ki Raat among 36 other shows. At present, the celebrated writer is busy working on Honey Bunny show with Kapil Sharma on Sony Yay, Flipkart’s beat the genius with Maniesh Paul, another Flipkart show titled Sabse Funny Kaun, three shows for Sony Yay, working as a content director for Optimystix’s non-fiction comedy shows and dubbing as a voice-over artist for Song Yay’s new animated show.