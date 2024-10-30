Shocker!! Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Split After Three Years Together

Actors Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have reportedly ended their three-year relationship, calling off their engagement. Sources close to the couple shared the news with TODAY.com, although neither Tatum nor Kravitz has publicly commented on the split.

The Relationship Timeline

Tatum and Kravitz, who began dating in 2021, first connected when Kravitz reached out to Tatum, sharing the script for her directorial debut, Blink Twice. As their professional collaboration blossomed, so did their romantic connection, leading to widespread speculation about their relationship status.

By August 2023, rumors of their engagement began to circulate, culminating in confirmation from sources on October 30, 2023. Following this, the couple began to make appearances together at various events, including the star-studded Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for Kravitz’s father, the renowned musician Lenny Kravitz.

Public Support and Praise

The breakup news comes on the heels of the successful premiere of Blink Twice on August 23, 2024. During promotional events for the film, both Tatum and Kravitz publicly praised each other’s contributions. In a heartfelt Instagram post dated September 3, Tatum referred to Kravitz as his “little sweet,” commending her dedication and hard work in directing the film.

“This little sweet. She’s so tired, bro. Every time I wondered if she’d break…she just kept going and going and going,” he expressed in his post. “I’m so proud to stand ten toes down for her, this film and everyone in it. Forever. Knowing what it took to make it. No one will ever know. Thank you for finding me and seeing me. I got you forever. Me and you back to back against it all. I’ll never blink. Let’s go.”

Keeping Their Relationship Private

Kravitz, who has openly discussed the importance of maintaining privacy in her relationship, elaborated in a 2022 interview with GQ about why she and Tatum sought to keep their romance out of the public eye. “You want to keep it sacred and private as long as you can,” she explained. “So that you don’t have to even think about what the world thinks about it.”

Despite their efforts to maintain a low profile, their relationship became a subject of interest among fans and media alike, particularly after Kravitz’s father publicly referred to Tatum as his daughter’s “boyfriend” during an interview with ET Canada.