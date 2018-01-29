Model and VJ Benafsha Soonawalla, who made headlines with her stint on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11, has given a shocking statement to the media stating that she never dated Varun Sood. Benafsha during her stay in the house was the talk of the town for her closeness with Priyank Sharma as everyone knew that she was dating Varun.

Former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Benafsha Soonawalla, who made headlines during her stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11 after her extreme PDA with co-contestant Priyank Sharma despite being in a serious relationship with VJ Varun Sood, has now given a shocking statement saying that she was never in a relationship with Varun. Benafsha became the hot topic of discussion on social media after her closeness with Priyank Sharma on national television. She even made headlines after she got violent in the house and hit co-contestant Akash Dadlani. After her eviction, Benafsha Soonawalla met media and gave some shocking statements. In one of her statements, she went on saying that Priyank Sharma is just like her brother and whatever happened to her.

However, Benafsha has once again given a very scandalous statement about her relationship with Varun Sood. Benafsha told a leading daily about her equation with Varun Sood and said “Honestly, I won’t call Varun my boyfriend but yes he is really special and one of the closest persons. There is no filter in the kind of relationship we share and one can see it on Instagram. He understands me well and has always supported me. He knows that I am good friends with Priyank.” He was the first person she met once she exited the house and he took her for a sushi treat as well.

In fact, Benafsha came under a lot of limelight when she reportedly said that Priyank Sharma was like a brother to her. However, she clarified it to a leading daily. She said, “Priyank is my best friend. In fact one day he told me “Ben you have that bro vibe about you whereas with other girls you’ve to be too careful as they get offended easily”. That’s what happened. He’s my best friend. Nothing less, and definitely nothing more.”