Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Shocking! Kanye West Reveals He Experimented Sexuality With His Male Cousin: I Sucked My Cousins D**k Till I Was 14

Shocking! Kanye West Reveals He Experimented Sexuality With His Male Cousin: I Sucked My Cousins D**k Till I Was 14

In his social media post, West disclosed that the track “Cousins” is about a relative who is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of a pregnant woman.

Shocking! Kanye West Reveals He Experimented Sexuality With His Male Cousin: I Sucked My Cousins D**k Till I Was 14

Kanye West


Rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West stirred controversy once again after revealing disturbing details about his childhood in a new song titled “Cousins.” In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the 47-year-old artist opened up about a traumatic and inappropriate relationship with his male cousin during their early years.

Kanye West’s Disturbing Childhood Revelation

In his social media post, West disclosed that the track “Cousins” is about a relative who is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of a pregnant woman.

West connected the song’s backstory to an incident from their youth, stating, “This song is about my cousin, who’s now in prison for life. A few years before that, I told him we shouldn’t ‘look at dirty magazines together’ anymore.”

West alleged that as children, they acted out scenes from adult magazines they found in the home of his late mother, Donda West, whom he has recently described as a lesbian.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Graphic Lyrics and Emotional Confession

The Grammy-winning artist shared explicit lyrics from the unreleased song , “Hanging with my cousin reading dirty magazines / We seen some men kiss, and didn’t know what it means / Then we start reenacting everything that we had seen / That’s when I gave my cousin head.”

West repeated the line several times in the track and concluded his post with a blunt statement:

“My name is Ye, and I performed oral sex on my cousin until I was 14. Tweet sent.”

Kanye West Reflects on Guilt and Public Confession

West expressed personal guilt over the situation, suggesting that introducing his cousin to adult content may have influenced their actions. He wrote, “Maybe in my self-centered state, I thought it was my fault for showing him those magazines when he was six.”

He also questioned societal expectations of secrecy around trauma, adding, “People tell me to take it to the grave, but I believe the truth will set me free. I’m not attracted to men.”

The video preview for “Cousins” includes intense and provocative imagery—from family footage and scenes of gun violence to semi-nude visuals, a burning cross, and a sign with an anti-LGBTQ slur. The visuals appear to reflect West’s inner turmoil and societal commentary.

Past References to the Cousin

This is not the first time West has publicly referenced the cousin in question. In 2018, during a conversation with Jimmy Kimmel while endorsing Donald Trump, he stated, “My cousin is locked up for murder. I love him. He did something terrible, but I still love him.”

Kim Kardashian, West’s former wife and co-parent to their four children, also mentioned the cousin during a prison reform discussion in 2020. She revealed that the individual received a double life sentence for a crime committed at the age of 17.

ALSO READ: When Did Elizabeth Hurley And Billy Ray Cyrus First Meet? Duo Sparks Romance Rumours With This Easter Post

Filed under

Kanye West Kanye West incest Kanye West male cousin

Viral video turns tables

Was It The IAF Officer Who First Attacked The Biker In Bengaluru? Twist In The...
Anthony Poola

Who Is Anthony Poola? India’s First Dalit Cardinal Will Also Help Pick The Next Pope...
Sinners

Hollywood Publication Gets Slammed For Downplaying Sinners Box-Office Success, Ben Stiller Questions Industry Standards
Kanye West

Shocking! Kanye West Reveals He Experimented Sexuality With His Male Cousin: I Sucked My Cousins...
Kristi Noem Robbed

Who Is Kristi Noem? Homeland Security Secretary’s Bag With $3000 In Cash, Blank Cheques And...
Shubhangi Atre with her e

Who Was Shubhangi Atre’s Ex-Husband? Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actress’ Husband Of 22 Years Dies...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Was It The IAF Officer Who First Attacked The Biker In Bengaluru? Twist In The Tale As New Video Shows A Different Story- Watch!

Was It The IAF Officer Who First Attacked The Biker In Bengaluru? Twist In The...

Who Is Anthony Poola? India’s First Dalit Cardinal Will Also Help Pick The Next Pope After Pope Francis’ Death

Who Is Anthony Poola? India’s First Dalit Cardinal Will Also Help Pick The Next Pope...

Hollywood Publication Gets Slammed For Downplaying Sinners Box-Office Success, Ben Stiller Questions Industry Standards

Hollywood Publication Gets Slammed For Downplaying Sinners Box-Office Success, Ben Stiller Questions Industry Standards

Who Is Kristi Noem? Homeland Security Secretary’s Bag With $3000 In Cash, Blank Cheques And Passport Gets Stolen In DC

Who Is Kristi Noem? Homeland Security Secretary’s Bag With $3000 In Cash, Blank Cheques And...

Who Was Shubhangi Atre’s Ex-Husband? Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actress’ Husband Of 22 Years Dies In Indore

Who Was Shubhangi Atre’s Ex-Husband? Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actress’ Husband Of 22 Years Dies...

Entertainment

Hollywood Publication Gets Slammed For Downplaying Sinners Box-Office Success, Ben Stiller Questions Industry Standards

Hollywood Publication Gets Slammed For Downplaying Sinners Box-Office Success, Ben Stiller Questions Industry Standards

Who Was Shubhangi Atre’s Ex-Husband? Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actress’ Husband Of 22 Years Dies In Indore

Who Was Shubhangi Atre’s Ex-Husband? Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actress’ Husband Of 22 Years Dies

Kanye West Celebrates Hitler’s Birthday On Easter, Posts Shocking Antisemitic Rants

Kanye West Celebrates Hitler’s Birthday On Easter, Posts Shocking Antisemitic Rants

Yash To Battle Kunal Kapoor Before Facing Ranbir Kapoor In Intense Action Sequence In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Yash To Battle Kunal Kapoor Before Facing Ranbir Kapoor In Intense Action Sequence In Nitesh

Who Is Elizabeth Hurley’s First Husband? Actress Was Married To This Indian Tycoon For Three Years Before The Shocking Divorce

Who Is Elizabeth Hurley’s First Husband? Actress Was Married To This Indian Tycoon For Three

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave