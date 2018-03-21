Bollywood's most loved couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor have made some shocking revelations in the upcoming episode of BFF with Vogue hosted by Neha Dhupia. In the show, Mira recounted how she had to ask her husband Shahid to leave their house and shift to a hotel during the shoot of Padmaavat. In an another segment known as the 'scary spice' segment, when Neha asked Mira about her favourite position in bed, the question not only embarrassed Shahid but also shocked Neha.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor are one of the most adorable couple of Bollywood. From making their fans go gaga over their adorable chemistry to supporting each other through thick and thin, these BFF’s are surely the most loved BFF’s in the town. Recently, the love couple made an appearance on Colors Infinity’s celebrity chat show BFF with Vogue hosted by Neha Dhupia and made some shocking revelations. According to a report by DNA, Mira revealed how she had to ask Shahid to leave their house and stay in a hotel when he was shooting for his super-hit film Padmaavat.

Mira told Neha: “He (Shahid) would come home at 8 in the morning and wake up at 2 in the afternoon. I completely get that he needs silence during those hours because it has been a tough night, but Misha (their one-year-old daughter) is at her best at that point – wide awake and playful. Shahid wouldn’t say anything but I know it’s going to tire him and I know I can’t put too many restrictions on her either. That was getting to me at a point… and that’s when I told him that I can’t take this anymore.”

Also Read: Race 3: Salman Khan introduces ‘the main man’ Bobby Deol as Yash

Shahid completely understood her concern and shifted to a 5 star hotel in Goregaon, which was much closer to the film set, for a few days. In an another segment known as the ‘Scary Spice’, when Neha asked Mira about her favourite position in bed, Mira responded, “I think he is a control freak. He is always telling me what to do.” Well, those are quite scandalous confessions.

Also Read: It’s crass beyond imagination, says Tehzaab director N Chandra on Ek Do Teen remake

Check out the trailer of the show here:

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut denies CDR charges; sister Rangoli demands complete investigation

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App