Bollywood actor Radhika Apte, who will feature in the celebrity chat show BFF with Vogue with Rajkummar Rao' confessed that she slapped a famous south actor for tickling her feet. When the actor was asked about which actor/director should retire, she responded 'Ram Gopal Varma'. After PadMan, Radhika will be next seen in Vikram Chandra's web series Sacred Games with Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Bold and beautiful Radhika Apte has time and again proved that she is a no-nonsense girl. Be it giving a hard-hitting reply to trolls on social media to actually slapping a famous south actor for making sexual advances, Radhika isn’t afraid to show the dirty world it’s reality. According to the latest buzz, the diva appeared on the celebrity chat show ‘BFF with Vogue’ with her BFF Rajkummar Rao where she revealed that she slapped a famous south actor for tickling her feet.

“It was my first day on the set and a famous South actor started to tickle my feet. I was stunned as we’d never met before and I instinctively slapped him,” she said. When the show’s host Neha Dhupia asked the superstar to name one actor/director that should retire now, she answered ‘Ram Gopal Varma.’ She quickly added, “Because he has made such phenomenal films.” Earlier, when DNA had asked the superstar about her reactions on the online hate she received for wearing a bikini, she responded, “I didn’t even know I was being trolled till someone told me. It’s ridiculous! Do people expect me to wear a sari on a beach?”

After the success of PadMan starring Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor along with Radhika, the diva is all set to star in Vikram Chandra’s web series Sacred Games with Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Talking about what really excited her about the project- collaborating with Saif and Nawazuddin Siddiqui or essaying the role of a RAW agent, Radhika told the daily, “I think it was a combination of all those things, plus the medium. Also, I had never been directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, who is helming my part. I wanted to collaborate with Saif and Nawaz as well, so it all worked out.”

