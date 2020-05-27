Did you know actor Shivin Narang was called to become part of Bigg Boss season 13 but he said no to the show because of his lead role in Jennifer Winget's show Beyhadh 2. Later he participated in the action show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Shivin Narang was called for Bigg Boss season 13 as a contestant but he said no to the show because of his ongoing show with Jennifer Winget. Jennifer Winget’s show Beyhadh was quite impactful and intact the audience with the unique concept and with the entertaining storyline. After that, people were eagerly waiting for the makers to resume the show with the new season, Jenniffer Winget’s show then comes on board with a new male face which is Shivin Narang.

After Shivin joined the show people loved the Jodi of Shivin and Jennifer on screens and it was even a great chance for Shivin to grab the opportunity. At the same time Shivin Narang was called to participate in the most controversial show Bigg Boss 13. Shivin Narang said no to the show as he wanted to perform in Beyhadh and was not in a state to leave the show.

Well, there are speculations that Shivin might be part of Bigg Boss 14, however, there is nothing confirmed on the boards due to lockdown. Shivin Narang was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi where he performed well and was part of the show as of last telecasted. Shivin Narang and Jennifer Winget also said that they were not expecting the ending of their show the way it ended.

Bigg Boss season 13 also crossed viewership of all times of the Bigg Boss seasons and loved by the audience to the fullest. Bigg Boss contestants got amazing attention this time and they are known for a longer time period even after the show.

