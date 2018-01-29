A footwear was thrown at Baahubali fame Tamannaah Bhatia on Monday at a jewellery store in Hyderabad. The incident took place at Himyathnagar where a 31-year-old man has allegedly thrown a shoe at the actress. The police have detained the accused and a complaint has been filed against them by one of the employees of the store.

In a shocking incident on Monday, a shoe was allegedly thrown at Baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia at Himyathnagar by a 31-year-old man. If latest media reports are to be believed, the actress was in the city to inaugurate a jewellery store when this incident took place. However, the accused was detained immediately. The shoe, which was aimed at Tamannaah, however, hit an employee at the store. According to reports, the accused, a BTech graduate named Karimullah, is a resident of Musheerabad who threw a show at the actress when she came out of the shop. Police have arrested the wrongdoer and filed a complaint against him.

Further reports also suggest that the man was allegedly beaten by onlookers and was then taken to the police where he revealed that he is a B-tech graduate. Narayanguda Police Station’s inspector told PTI, “Karimullah was immediately detained and during questioning revealed that he was apparently frustrated over the roles played by the actress in her recent movies.” “The footwear missed its target, while it hit an employee of the jewellery store,” said the officer. The following complaint was registered by the employee, who was hit by the footwear under relevant IPC sections against Karimullah.

Tamannaah Bhatia, who is known for her contribution in Telugu and Tamil cinema, rose to fame with her roles in blockbusters Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The movie also featured actors Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati in pivotal roles. In the second instalment, the lady had a smaller role but Baahubali 2 also broke many records at the box office.