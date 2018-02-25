Bollywood's legendary actress Sridevi passed away on Saturday night in Dubai after a massive cardiac arrest. The actress was 55. Sridevi, her husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi were attending the wedding ceremony of Mohit Marwah. Sridevi has died due to heart attack in Dubai.

Bollywood’s legendary actress and evergreen beauty Sridevi passed away on Saturday night in Dubai after a massive cardiac arrest. Sridevi, husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi were in Dubai to attend the wedding ceremony of Mohit Marwah where she suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away in an unfortunate incident. It is indeed a very sad day for the Bollywood industry as Sridevi was one of the most celebrated actresses of all times. She was a versatile actor, a spectacular dancer and a wonderful performer who has given us blockbuster films like Chaalbaaz, Lamhaa, Naagin, Sadma, Mr India and many more.

Sanjay Kapoor, brother-in-law of Sridevi has confirmed the news of her demise. If media reports are to be believed, the actress was in Dubai with her family to attend a wedding. Sridevi will always be remembered as an evergreen actress who not only impressed us with her exceptional acting skills when she began her career but even till her last breath continued to entertain us. The diva was last seen in revenge-drama Mom along with Akshaye Khanna and also won many awards for her spectacular performance in Gauri Shinde’s English Vinglish.

The celebrated actress has worked with all-time superstars like Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, among many others. May it be her dancing skills, her striking looks or her down to earth personality, Sridevi will always be remembered as a role model for many women.

Well-wishers are speeding to Sridevi’s house in Mumbai to be by her elder daughter Janhvi’s side who couldn’t be in Dubai due to her shooting schedule.Sridevi was last seen in the movie MOM produced by her husband Boney Kapoor.

I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day . RIP — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2018

An absolute icon. Gone too soon, #Sridevi. Too soon… — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) February 24, 2018

Really Shocked and disturbed to hear that Sridevi Ma’am is no more #RIP #Sridevi 🙏 — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) February 24, 2018

Heartbroken & shocked to hear that my all time favourite #Sridevi is no more. May god give peace to her soul & strength to the family #RIP — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 24, 2018

❤️ A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Feb 22, 2018 at 4:43am PST

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Feb 21, 2018 at 8:30pm PST

Antara Marwah❤️❤️😘😘 A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Feb 20, 2018 at 11:05am PST

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App