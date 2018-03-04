The supervising producer of the popular telly show Ishqbaaz Sanjay Bairagi has committed suicide by jumping off from the 16th floor of his residential building in Malad, Mumbai. While the lead pair of the show Nakuul Mehta (Shivaay Singh Oberoi) and Anika (Surbhi Chandna) refused to comment on the same, the show's producer Gul Khan said that Sanjay was an efficient work and was controlling the entire production work.

Indian television popular telly show Ishqbaaz, which has been raking high TRPs at the prime time, received a huge shock as the supervising producer of the show Sanjay Bairagi has committed by jumping off the 16th floor of his building in Malad, Mumbai. While the initial reports suggested that Sanjay suffered a massive cardiac arrest that made him lose his balance and fell off the building but the police later confirmed a suicide as they recovered a suicide note from his residence.

“It’s my fault. My family is suffering and I have financial troubles. No one should be held responsible,” read the suicide note. Just hours before committing suicide, Sanjay had posted pictures with his family on his Facebook account. When Spotboye.com asked the show’s lead actors Nakuul Mehta (Shivaay Singh Oberoi) and Surbhi Chandna (Anika) to comment on the incident, they refused to divulge any details. Gul Khan, Producer of the show, said in a statement to the daily, “Sanjay was an efficient worker and was controlling the entire production work. He wasn’t directly reporting to me hence I wouldn’t know the cause of death. We (the team) went to the funeral yesterday and have still not recovered from what we saw.”

Sanjay Bairagi is survived by his wife and a 10-year-old son. Ishqbaaz, aired on Star Plus, traces the journey of three brothers Omkara, Rudra and Shivaay, who strive to maintain familial unity and set an inspiration with their brotherly bond. The show further follows the brothers’ respective love stories that add the much-needed comedy and masala in the show. The show is also dubbed in Tamil language with the title Kadhala Kadhala and airs on Star Vijay. Ishqbaaz has been also been officially remade in Kannada as Sathyam Sivam Sundaram, airing on Star Suvarna.

