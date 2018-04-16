WWE couple John Cena and Nikki Bella have announced their break up after 6 years of being together. The engaged couple were scheduled to tie the knot on May 5th, 2018. Announcing the split on Twitter, the official Twitter handle of Bella Twins stated that while the decision is a difficult one, the duo continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another.

WWE’s most celebrated love duo John Cena and Nikki Bella on Monday announced their split after 6 years of being together. The couple, who got engaged in April 2017 during a live broadcast of WrestleMania, were all set to tie the knot on May 7th before they called it split. The official Twitter handle of Bella Twins announced the split and said, “After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple.”

“While this decision is a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives,” the statement further added. John Cen broke his silence hours later and wrote, “Hardship, loss, and humility are extremely difficult waters to navigate, but perseverance thru them builds a strength to withstand anything life throws your way.” Before the public statement came out, John took to his Instagram handle to post some cryptic photos, which suggested that all is not well between the couple.

In a conversation with US Weekly, John Cena had last month revealed, “Relationships are hard. Don’t ever think that love is easy. Love is beautiful, but we’ve had to come to the realization after being together for five years that love is not easy,” Cena said. “We work every day on us. We have our problems just like everybody else. Some of our problems are very public, some of them aren’t. But we work every day on us. Anytime I get upset, I always just realise that I can’t live without her and I love her and that’s why I cave in on a lot of stuff.”

