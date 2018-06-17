The hot and sexy Shonali Nagrani competed in Miss International 2003, where she was crowned 1st runner-up. The talented diva is a host for the popular IPL, who has been associated with the glamorous T20 League for four consecutive years. Check out some of the hottest, sexy and most beautiful photos of Shonali Nagrani.

Shonali Nagrani is one of the hottest and sexy television actress that will make one drool. The Femina Miss India International winner of 2003 Femina Miss India pageant has frozen the internet with her sizzling hot images so far. The actress, who hails from a Sindhi family in Delhi was also listed among the most 50 most desirable women in India in the year 2011 and 2012 by a leading organisation.

Sexy Nagrani is also known to be talented and quite bold in her words. The sizzling hot actress is a host for the popular U.K version of IPL Extra Innings for ITV. The beautiful actress has associated with the glamorous T20 League for four consecutive years and featured in Bigg Boss in 2011, but was voted out by her co-contestants.

ALSO READ: Gabriella Demetriades photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Gabriella Demetriades

On the work front, the hot and sexy Nagrani has even turned producer for her film titled Bloody Swine. She has starred in several Hindi films along with starring in popular daily soaps in the Indian television. Nagrani’s grace and beauty have enchanted her fans across the world and she is one of the most followed persons on the popular social media platform, Instagram. Check out some of the hottest, sexy and most beautiful photos of Shonali Nagrani.

ALSO READ: ChuanDo Tan photos: 35 hot, sexy and most handsome photos of ChuanDo Tan

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More