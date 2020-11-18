A group of young filmmakers from Kerala have helmed a short film titled 'Invisible Humans' to highlight the plight of senior citizens in our country amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Inspired by a recent article on “How Kerala’s tough COVID rules have made 17% of its population ‘invisible’, hurting economy,” by Vinod Mathew, a group of young filmmakers from Kerala have made a thought-provoking short film highlighting the existing plight of COVID-hit senior citizens of our country.

Titled “Invisible Humans,” the movie depicts how the elderly, who lit ‘diyas’ to illuminate the lives of the younger generation are now forced to be in isolation within four walls, cut down from their routine in a post-coronavirus world.

An initiative by Bun Omlette, the film sends a message to come forward and light up the lives of almost 11% of India’s population that is above 65 years of age. And due to the pandemic, they have been cut off from the world. 14.5 crore people deemed invisible, merely existing in the shadows.

The Malayalam film has been made without taking any remuneration as a tribute to elder generation.

Speaking to ANI, director of the film Aaron Mathew said that even with the world inching back to normal, a huge part of the population, around 11 per cent senior citizens in India and in Kerala a higher 17 per cent – have not yet recovered from the severe blow caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to their life.

“The senior citizens – our grandparents and parents above the age of 65, are still living in the shadows. The spaces they used to occupy like parks, walkways they used to go for morning walk, seats in buses reserved for them are all lying vacant. The effort was to highlight it and to appreciate them for what they did for raising our generation,” he said.

The film’s concept has been appreciated by celebrities from the Malayalam film industry, and noted director Sathyan Anthikad even lent his voice to narrate the three-minute film.

“Do not be afraid of death but of aging. Isolation in old age. We have seen in many families, many people who have lost their relevance. Those who remain invisible while alive. Voiceless. This picture is a reminder of them,” said Anthikad.

According to director Aaron, once the idea was mooted, and he approached people from the industry, he only received positive response, which was great.

“Once the idea was shared, I was overwhelmed as everyone who took part be it cinematographer Sharan Velayudhan, music director Samuel Aby or Sreejith Balagopal, who did the narration script was willing to share the spirit to work free of cost for a noble cause. So did, Executive Producer Austin Abraham,” he added.

Click here to watch the film: