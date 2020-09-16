The 'Queen' actor who recently made her debut on Twitter took to the platform and shared her picture and shared her thoughts on "show business."

Sharing a picture of herself getting ready in front of the mirror, actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday said that the show business is “intoxicating.” The ‘Queen’ actor who recently made her debut on Twitter took to the platform and shared the picture and her thoughts on “show business”.

She wrote in a tweet that the show business was absolutely intoxicating, the make-believe world of lights and camera was designed to make one live and believe in an alternate reality. She added, “a little bubble of their own, it takes a very strong spiritual core to recognise this delusion.”

The picture features the 33-year-old actor in her bathrobe putting her lipstick on, in front of the camera.Kangana has been in the show business for over 14 years.

Show business is absolutely intoxicating, this make believe world of lights and camera is designed to make one live and believe in an alternate reality, a little bubble of their own, it takes a very strong spiritual core to recognise this delusion… pic.twitter.com/sVDGUemaDA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 16, 2020

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday hit back at Rajya Sabha MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan for criticising her in the Rajya Sabha for her latest remark on Bollywood and questioned would she say the same things if it was her daughter Shweta Bachchan or son Abhishek Bachchan who was affected.

Earlier in the morning, Jaya in a veiled manner criticised the ‘Panga’ actor in the Upper House for comparing the film industry to a ‘gutter’.

In a different tweet, Ranaut stated that there is a dire need to change the mentality from “food is enough for the poor” to “respect is also required along with the food to the poor” and added that she has a full list of reforms that she wanted from the centre government for workers and junior artists.

The war of words between the two actors started at the time when the Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai is undertaking an investigation into alleged drug use and supply in the film industry that had surfaced during a probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The monsoon session of Parliament commenced from Monday with several precautionary measures due to the coronavirus pandemic. The session is slated to conclude on October 1.

