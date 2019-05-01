Shraddha Arya aka Preeta sexy photos: Kundali Bhagya star Dr. Preeta Arora has won many awards for her onscreen amazing performance. The diva Shraddha Arya started her acting career back in 2004 with television shows but in 2006 also made her film debut in the Tollywood industry. Take a look at her top 10 pictures inside.

Shraddha Arya aka Preeta sexy photos: The budding actress and TV star Shraddha Arya needs no introduction from her good looks to her bikini photos Shraddha Arya is a sight for sore eyes. The television star started her acting career in 2004 as a contestant in India’s Best Cinestars Ki khoj but didn’t bag recognition until the later years. She also made her film debut with Tamil language action drama film Kalvanin Kadhali as Tina. Currently, the star is entertaining fans as DR Preeta Arora in Zee Tv’s show Kundali Bhagya.

The 31-year-old actor has surely achieved a lot in her 15 year long acting career be it movies, television shows or even featuring in music videos, because of which Shraddha Arya is an internet sensation with 1.2 million fans and keeps on updating her fans with her day to day activities.

The diva has featured in many multilingual movies be it Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam or Hindi, Shraddha Arya has surely achieved a lot. Some of her movies are- Nishabd, Godava, Paathshaala, Kothi Muka, Romeo, Vande Maatharam, Double Decker, Maduve Mane, and Banjara.

The diva can slay in any outfit be it a bikini, gown or ethnic ensembles Shraddha Arya aka Preeta of Kundali Bhagya is a fashion icon for all. Take a look at some of her pictures here:

Shraddha Arya has won many awards for her shows such as Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl and Kundali Bhagya. She has won Gold Awards for Best Onscreen Jodi for Tumhari Paakhi Best actress in Negative role for Deam Girl and for her show Kundali Bhagya she has won more than seven awards such as Favourite Popular Character, Bets Jodi, Best Actress, Best Actress in lead role, Favourite Popular Character, Social Swagger of the year favorite Jodi, Best Actor in lead role Female, and Best Jodi Popular.

