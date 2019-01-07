Shraddha Arya photos: Kundali Bhagya actor has currently created a buzz on the Internet with her outstanding performance in the show. The Internet sensation Shraddha Arya has about 1.2 million followers on Instagram and leaves no chance of astonishing her fans. In her recent uploads, the diva is looking sexy in her vacation mode, see photos

Shraddha Arya photos: Television actor Shraddha Arya is counted amongst the top sexiest actors of the industry. The hard-working actor has depicted various roles on-screen and is conquering the heart of her fans since 2011. The beauty has now become a sensation after appearing in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya in the role of Preeta with co-stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Manit Joura. The hottie’s role is being praised by her fans and has about 1.2 million followers on Instagram. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest sexy photos.

In the pictures, she is looking sensuous dressed in a yellow cami top with striped shorts. The most stylish part about her outfit is her denim jacket which is completing her look. It seems the beauty is on a vacay with her friends and is enjoying her time to the fullest. Not just this the diva has not only spread her talented hands in Television but has also appeared in a punjabi movie–Banjara in 2018. The hardworking girl has also featured in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films which proves her to be an allrounder. She has been serving the industry since last 12 years and leaves no chance of creating a spark on the Internet with her hot and sexy photos.

