Shraddha Arya hot photos: Television actor Shraddha Arya is best known for her phenomenal role in the Tv show Kundali Bhagya and is currently winning hearts with her soft role of Dr Preeta Arora in the show. Shraddha Arya is counted amongst the most hardworking actors, while she is serving the industry since 2006 with multiple roles. The Internet sensation has a huge fan- following and misses no chance of impressing her fans with her hot and happening looks and her timeline is proof of it. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her picture with an award. Recently, she got an award for Favourite Prime Time Heroine of the Year. In the photo, she is dolled up in a golden shimmery dress. Posing well with the award, the actor is looking flamboyant, carrying a stylish outfit.

With dewy makeup, dark lipstick and soft curls the actor kills the Internet with her stupendous looks. In the caption, she congratulates to the whole team of Kundali Bhagya along with the Ekta Kapoor. The allrounder has also tried her hands in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu films like Nishabd, Kalvanin Kadhali, Vandae Maatharam, Double Decker and many more. Apart from this after 7 years, the actor has also tried her hand in Punjabi film–Banjara and promoted the film very well.

