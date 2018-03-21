Hot, sexy and beautiful Shraddha Arya is a famous Indian actress who has appeared in famous television shows like Main Laxmi Tere Angan Ki. Dream etc. The actress was recently in buzz and got mobbed for her towel dance that went viral on the social media. Hot diva Shraddha Arya has also appeared in Hindi films such as Paathshaala and Nishabd. Shraddha Arya has also done a number of major ads campaigns with brands like Pears, Johnson & Johnson etc. Since 2017, she is portraying the role of Preeta in Zee TV's popular series Kundali Bhagya. Here are some latest hot, sexy and most beautiful photos Shraddha Arya.

Hot, sexy and beautiful Shraddha Arya is from Delhi and completed her schooling and college from there. She shifted to Mumbai in 2005 after taking part in India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj. Post that, she ventured into Bollywood in the movie Nishabd. She also appeared in the movies Paathshaala.She simultaneously ventured into the Tamil and Telugu Industry and has done substantial roles in some films.

The versatile actress started doing television again and bagged a role in Mai Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. After the success of the serial, she got many offers for tv serials. The sexy and beautiful actress also got She won the Indian Telly Awards for Best Actress in a Negative Role.for “Dream Girl”. She was awarded as Favorite Popular Character at the Zee Rishtey Awards in 2017. The actress got mobbed by the audiences for her towel dance which got posted on the social media.

Here are some latest hot, sexy and most beautiful photos Shraddha Arya:

Fashionista Shraddha Arya rocks in black outfit

Shraddha Arya looks stunning in the skater skirt

Gorgeous Shraddha Arya looks breath taking in Black and golden lehenga

Sexy Shraddha Arya enjoys the sun bathing

Shraddha Arya looks seductive in black jumpsuit

Shraddha Arya enjoys the beach scene

Jaw Dropping look of hot Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya looks sexy and bold exposing her sexy long legs

Captivating Shraddha Arya gives us the holiday fashion goals

#thailanddiaries A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12) on Dec 18, 2017 at 8:20pm PST

Idling!!!! 🧢 A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12) on Mar 12, 2018 at 2:52am PDT

🙂 #upcominglook #kundalibhagya A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12) on Nov 7, 2017 at 7:42pm PST

#beachready 🏖 A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12) on Oct 27, 2017 at 1:13am PDT

✈️ Indonesia 🇮🇩 #mandatorypost A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12) on Jun 7, 2017 at 7:48pm PDT

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App