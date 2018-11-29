Shraddha Arya hot photos: Television actor Shraddha Arya is counted among the most hardworking actors on the screen. The actor started her career by doing Tamil movies. Later on she switched to television industry and now she is back with her latest punjabi film –Banjara- The Truck Driver, which will hit the silver screen on December 7, 2018.

Shraddha Arya hot photos: Television star Shraddha Arya, is counted among the most hard-working actors of the television industry. Currently, the diva is doing a daily soap on Zee Tv – Kundali Bhagya with her co-stars –Dheeraj Dhoopar, Manit Joura and Anjum Faikih. The graph of the daily soap is going high on TRP charts and is among the most watched shows of the year.

Shraddha started her career with Zee Tv’s talent show – India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj and became the first runner up. Post the talk show, the diva did her debut in the year 2006 with a Tamil film –Kalvanin Kadhali with her co-actors S. J. Suryaah, Nayanthara and Ganja Karuppu. After doing the Tamil movie,the actor grabbed a bollywood movie –Nishabd along with Ram Gopal Verma. Gradually she entered Telugu Industry and did various roles in movies like –Kothi Muka and Romeo. Apart from movies and television shows, Shraddha Arya also did advertisement campaigns with brands like – Pears, TVS Scooty, Johnson & Johnson.

Talking about the hottie’s personal life, she got engaged to an NRI– Jayant in 2015 but because of some personal reason they broked up. Arya is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated with her hot and sexy photos. The Internet sensation has about 1.1 million followers which proves that the diva is her fans favourite. Recently, the hottie has done a punjabi debut– Banjara- The Truck Driver, which will hit the silver screens on December 7, 2018. The actor looks very excited for her punjabi debut and is leaving no stone unturned for the promotions.

Take a look at Shraddha Arya’s hot and sexy photos:

