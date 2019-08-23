Amid reports that Shraddha Kapoor charged Rs 7 crore for Saaho, a source close to the film unit has dismissed any such reports. The report also says that Katrina Kaif was the first choice for the leading lady of Saaho.

Ahead of its much-anticipated release on August 30, Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor is missing no opportunity to grab attention. Be it sky-rocketing views on trailer and songs, promotional looks or the fees of the actors, the mega-budget film has managed to build interest among the audience for even minuscule details. Recently, several reports suggested that Shraddha Kapoor is being paid Rs 7 crore for Saaho. However, a source close to the film unit has dismissed any such rumors in an interaction with a daily.

Citing it as Shraddha Kapoor’s publicity machinery at work, the source has said that there is an effort to create an impression that Shraddha has been paid a hefty amount in Tollywood so that she can increase her fees in Bollywood. However, she has been paid far less amount and this is the truth. Additionally, the report says that Katrina Kaif was the first choice of the filmmakers but she had demanded Rs 5 crore for the role. This led the makers to search for a new heroine.

The source added that the budget for hiring heroines in Tollywood is a lot lesser. Bollywood female celebrities charge a lot less to work in Telugu cinema. Furthermore, reports of Shraddha Kapoor charging Rs 7 crore for Saaho is damaging for both the industries. On the contrary, she charged close to Rs 3 crore for Saaho.

Directed by Sujeeth and bankrolled under the banner of UV Creations and T Series, Saaho is one of the most anticipated film releases of the year. Along with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Evelyn Sharma and many more.

