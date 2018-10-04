Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor who is currently riding high on the success of her recent blockbuster release Stree had to stop shooting for her Saina- a biopic based on the life of badminton player Saina Nehwal as she was reportedly diagnosed with dengue fever. Details Inside.

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently riding high on the success of her recent blockbuster release Stree had to stop shooting for her forthcoming film Saina- a biopic based on the life of badminton player Saina Nehwal as she has reportedly been diagnosed with dengue fever.

According to leading daily, Shraddha has been lying low since she was diagnosed with dengue on September 27 and will return to the film sets after a few weeks of rest.

Shraddha started feeling unwell a few days before her shoot and stopped shooting reportedly on September 27 after her checkup revealed she is down with dengue.

Meanwhile, Amole, the director of Saina- Biopic, continues to shoot portions featuring the child actor who is portraying young Saina Nehwal with other child artists.

Bhushan Kumar confirmed the news about shraddha having a busy schedule which has taken a toll on her health and that he empathises with the situation and wishes her a healthy recovery.

Coming to the film, Shraddha Kapoor has undergone extensive preparation including learning badminton personally from the sports persona Saina Nehwal. Shraddha Kapoor even hosted Saina Nehwal’s parents to understand their feelings better.

