Actor Shraddha Kapoor has refuted all the speculations of being approached for Salman Khan's Bharat along with Priyanka Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra's Shotgun Shaadi. In an official statement, Shraddha clarified that the only films she is currently working on are Batti Gul Meter Chaalu, Stree and Saaho. Other than these films, she has not been approached for any other films that are being associated with her name.

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently shooting for her upcoming film Stree opposite Rajkummar Rao, has clarified that the only films she is currently working on are Batti Gul Meter Chaalu, Stree and Saaho. Apart from the 3 films, she has not been approached for any other films that are being associated with her name. Earlier, reports were rife that the diva will be seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat along Priyanka Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra’s Shotgun Shaadi but Shraddha has decided to put an end to all the speculations with her statement.

“There are a couple of films that my name is being associated with when I haven’t even been approached. The only films I am working on are Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Stree and Saaho. My producers will announce if and when I sign another project. Till then please don’t believe in any speculations,” she said. In the film Saaho, Shraddha is paired opposite none other than Baahubali series fame Prabhas. Along with Prabhas and Shraddha, Neil Nitin Mukesh will be seen essaying the role of a villain in the film.

Also Read: Watch video: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif share coffee, the internet goes nuts

Speaking about his experience of working with Shraddha, South Superstar Prabhas had earlier told PTI, “I have never worked with a Bollywood actor before and she is the best choice for the role. We are very lucky to have her on board. Her character is not just like coming and going or just there for the songs. The character is very important and adds a lot of weight to the story. It is one of the most important characters in the film. She has some amazing action sequences also. It is a very strong character. She is a very hard-working actor and she is very comfortable (on the sets). Most of the actresses I have worked with have started their career in South and then shifted to Bollywood. Shraddha is already a Bollywood star, but she is very dedicated.”



Also Read: Sacred Games: Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Netflix show to premiere on July 6th

Also Read: Bucket List teaser: Madhuri Dixit Nene proves it’s never too late to fulfill your dreams in her Marathi debut

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App