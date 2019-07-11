Shraddha Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha are planning to officially name their relationship. As per the reports, Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan might marry each other in 2020.

Shraddha Kapoor is among the most talented stars who leaves no chance of impressing fans with his phenomenal acting skills and stunning looks on-screen. But it seems like Shraddha Kapoor is not that open in terms of her personal life. The hottie is among those actors who have never discussed their relationships in public and have never addressed anything to media. From quite some time as per the rumour mills, Shraddha Kapoor has been linked with her rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha.

Recently, the reports revealed that Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan are planning to take their relationship forward. Reports suggest that Shraddha and Rohan are likely to tie knots with each other soon. Moreover, the preparations for their wedding has also started as Shraddha Kapoor’s mother Shivangi Kapoor is coming up with many ideas and themes about their wedding.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan have never opened about their relationship and even Shraddha Kapoor’s father Shakti Kapoor also denied to all the rumours some time back.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor has just finished shooting for her upcoming film Saaho, which marks as her debut in South film industry. Saaho is among the highly anticipated films which also features the highest paid actors of South, Prabhas. The film is helmed by Sujeeth and is all set to hit the silver screens on August 15, 2019. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor is also gearing up for next film Street Dancer 3D which will release on January 24, 2020.

