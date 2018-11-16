Shraddha Kapoor hot video: Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is on a roll lately. After receiving a positive response and applauds for her role in the film Stree opposite Rajkummar Rao, the diva has emerged as one of the most promised actors in the tinsel town. In the video, the beauty can be seen donning a blackish golden shimmery dress teamed up with a perfect pair of heels.

Shraddha Kapoor hot video: We bet you just can't take your eyes off the beauty in this latest video

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is on a roll lately. After receiving a positive response and applauds for her role in the film Stree opposite Rajkummar Rao, the diva has emerged as one of the most promised actors in the tinsel town. Besides this, the actor is quite active on several social media platforms and the way she carries herself attracts several shutterbugs. Recently, the actor was snapped at a restaurant opening in Mumbai and video featuring her in her all-new glamorous avatar is sending her fans into a frenzy.

In the video, the beauty can be seen donning a blackish golden shimmery dress teamed up with a perfect pair of heels. The way she has styled her hair are complimenting the entire look and believe us it is just too difficult to take our attention away. The video was shared by photojournalist Manav Manglani via his Instagram handle that has been doing the rounds on social media. Here’s take a look at the viral video featuring flamboyant and sexy Shraddha Kapoor:

Except for the video, Shraddha had also shared her look on her official Instagram handle. In just a few hours, the picture has garnered over 897,435 likes while the compliment section is flooding up with the compliments for the diva. The diva has also emerged as one of the prominent social media celebrities and her fans just love browsing whatever she shares via her official Instagram accounts. Here we have encapsulated some of the posts that have been shared by the diva and are her best of all times. Take a look:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More