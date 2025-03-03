Home
Monday, March 3, 2025
Shraddha Kapoor Introduces Aditya Roy Kapur To Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody? WATCH

Shraddha Kapoor has reportedly found love once again in screenwriter Rahul Mody. The two have been spotted together at several public events and outings, fueling speculation about their growing relationship.

Shraddha Kapoor has reportedly found love once again in screenwriter Rahul Mody. The two have been spotted together at several public events and outings, fueling speculation about their growing relationship.

While neither of them has officially confirmed the union, their frequent appearances together, captured in photos and videos, speak volumes.

Throwback Video Reignites Rumors

A recent throwback video of Shraddha and Rahul has caught the attention of fans, especially because of the unexpected appearance of Aditya Roy Kapur, who was once rumored to be dating Shraddha.

The video, which resurfaced a few days ago, shows Shraddha and Rahul catching a flight together. During the trip, the duo crossed paths with Aditya Roy Kapur, sparking interest among followers, the video was posted by a page Filmy Gyan. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

In the video, Shraddha warmly greets Aditya with a hug, showcasing the friendly bond they share. She also takes a moment to introduce Rahul to Aditya, further adding to the curiosity surrounding the trio’s interactions. Given their past rumored relationship, the encounter seemed to be a casual and friendly exchange rather than anything more.

Shraddha & Rahul: A Rumoured Connection

While the nature of Shraddha and Rahul’s relationship remains unconfirmed, their increasing public appearances together and their easy rapport with Aditya suggest that things might be heating up between them. Fans are eagerly waiting for any official announcements or statements from the couple, as the trio continues to capture attention with their interactions.

