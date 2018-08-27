'Stree' actor Shraddha Kapoor's gorgeous photographs have always been a talk of a town. This time too, when she wore a black and white outfit, her fans go crazy over her post. Although the actress seemed to be excited for the release of her upcoming movie, 'Stree' but her followers were left awestruck with her flawless beauty. SH received as many as likes within a short span of time. Check out the latest video.

Shraddha Kapoor is one actress in Bollywood who never failed to impress us with her fashionable wardrobe choices. Every now and then her fans go crazy over her photographs on the social media. This time too, donning a black and white outfit, she has left everyone awestruck by her beauty.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor has shared a video where she is seen in her jolly mood. In the caption, she mentioned that only four days are left for ‘Stree’ release, and going by the video, seems like the actress is extremely excited for the release. This particular video is breaking the internet as within four hours, the video has received 4,71, 678 likes.

There are various other photographs of Shraddha which are surfacing on the internet. Take a look.

Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer ‘Stree’ is all set to hit the theatres on 31 August 2018. Directed by Amar Kaushik, ‘Stree’ is based on the urban legend of Nale Ba.

On being asked about her interest in taking up the project, in an interview to a leading daily, the actor Shraddha said that she really loved the script. She laughed quite a lot during its narration. Within 10 minutes of the narration, she was sure that she would do the film.

