Saaho actor Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Nitish Tiwari's Chhichhore and is ready to sign another film with him titled Ramayana. To join the film, Shraddha has opted out of Luv Ranjan's next featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn.

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of her recent releases Chhichhore and Saaho. However, as per reports, she will be seen working with director Nitish Tiwari again in his upcoming trilogy Ramanaya. Earlier, it was being said that Deepika Padukone will be singed for the movie but it seems after the success of Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha starrer Chhichhore Nitish is planning to take Shraddha.

Luv Ranjan’s upcoming romantic comedy features Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor and the female lead has not been finalised yet. If Shraddha would have opted for the film, it would be her first movie with Sanju actor Ranbir. But Chhicchore director Nitish approached Shraddha for his next to play the of Sita in the film. As per rumours, the film will also feature Baahubali actor Prabhas as Ravan and Hrithik Roshan will be seen playing the role of Ram.

Shraddha was excited to work with director Luv Ranjan as all his movies are superhit but the filming of both the films will clash with each other and she can only opt for one project. It should be noted that Shraddha was also offered Thugs Of Hindustan but couldn’t sign the film and Ramayana will be her first-period drama. However, no official statement has been made yet by Nitish about the casting of the film.

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Saahu opposite Prabhas and in Chhichhore, both the films performed really well at the box office and earned good business. Apart from Ramayana, Shraddha will be seen in Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff replacing Disha Patani and in Street Dancer with Varun Dhawan which is slated to release next year on January 24, 2020.

