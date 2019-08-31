Baaghi 3: After Saaho and Chhichhore, Shraddha Kapoor will begin with the preparations of her next film Baaghi 3. Recently, in an interview, the actor revealed that she hopes that audience like her character of an air-hostess in the film and she lives up to their expectations.

Baaghi 3: Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is currently having a busy schedule as the actor has just finished with the work of Saaho and has started promoting her next film Chhichhore which will hit the silver screens on September 6. Reports reveal that after promoting Chhichhore, Shraddha Kapoor will begin with the preparations of her next film Baaghi 3 with Bollywood action king Tiger Shroff.

Since the time Baaghi 3 has been announced, fans are eagerly waiting for Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff to dazzle on big screens. Reports reveal that Shraddha Kapoor will play the role of an air-hostess. Recently, while giving an interview, the actor revealed that she loved her journey while doing Baaghi and is much excited for the third installment. She further said that Tiger Shroff has started preparing for the film and is currently in Israel to learn some new techniques and soon they will begin with the shoot in September.

Shraddha Kapoor further added that she recently met the director Ahmed Khan and planned about the shooting of the film. She said that she hopes that audience like her air hostess role and they live up to their expectations. The entire team is much excited and soon Shraddha will begin shooting for the film.

Moreover, Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s film Chhichhore with costars Varun Sharma, Prateil Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty and Nalneesh Neel. Meanwhile, the actor will also appear in Remo D’ Souza’s film Street Dancer 3D. It is a dance drama film where Shraddha Kapoor will share the screens with Varun Dhawan, Prabhu Deva, Nora Fatehi, Shakti Mohan and Aparshakti Khurana.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App