Shraddha Kapoor is among the most talented actors who is known for her phenomenal acting skills and versatile roles. Currently, the actor is shuttling between the shoots of her upcoming films–Chhichhore, Saaho and Street Dancer 3D. Read the details here–

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is currently juggling between the sets, cities and shoots for her upcoming films –Street Dancer 3D, Saaho and Chhichhore. Starting from shooting for these films in Dubai, Austria and London to promoting her films, Shraddha had a super busy year shuttling between films. Finally, the actor has wrapped up the shoots of all the three films and is currently busy in the promotional work.

During the trailer launch event for Saaho, the actor revealed that 2019 was physically exhausting and her entire body is undergoing a lot of pain. She revealed that though she is really excited for all the film especially Saaho, she also needs a break from her busy schedule. She further added that Saaho is her first multi-lingual project so she is really happy to be a part of the big project.

Saaho was supposed to release earlier on August 15 with Mission Mangal and Batla House but to avoid a clash, the release date got postponed to August 30. Moreover, the director of Chhichhore also postponed the release date from August 30 to September 6 to give a solo release to Saaho. On this, Shraddha revealed that she feels lucky to feature in both her films of different genres and the best part is she will appear on big screens in such a short duration.

In Saaho, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in the role of a cop for the first time opposite Prabhas. Shraddha revealed that she delivered whatever the director and the script demanded. The film is helmed by Sujeeth and is among the much-awaited films of the year.

Shraddha Kapoor last appeared in a social problem film–Batti Gul Meter Chalu with Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor. The film performed well at the box office and also garnered praises.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App