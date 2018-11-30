Shraddha Kapoor photos: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has once again taken it to Instagram and shared another latest photo of her with a captain which is worth sharing for. The Bollywood diva along with her latest post wearing a backless red dress says that no one has right to say that you can't turn dreams into reality.

Shraddha Kapoor has recently worked in films like Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Stree and other films. Her performance in Stree received a warm response from audience whereas the film as performed decently at the box office. Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most followed actresses on Instagram and every post of the gorgeous and talented actress go viral on social media within minutes she shares the post. In 2019, she is expected to be seen in films like Saaho, Chhichhore and Saina. The film Saina is being touted to be a biopic on Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal.

