Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor seemed upset with the latest decision of the Tree Authority of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on cutting more than 2700 trees in the Aarey forest, Mumbai because of the Mumbai Metrorail construction. Following this, Shraddha joined hundreds of protesters protesting against the issue on Sunday.

The Tree Authority of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) gave its nod to the proposal of Mumbai Metrorail Corporation to cut over 2700 trees in Mumbai’s Aarey Forest on Thursday. The proposal was for the construction of an upcoming Metro Car shed as part of the Mumbai Metrorail project. After this decision, Mumbai residents went into a shock and their temper rose with questions in mind WHATTT? HOW COULD THEY? On Sunday, actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is also a Mumbai resident, joined hundreds of city residents who were on ground ZERO in Aarey, Mumbai, chanting slogans in Marathi and carrying placards that said SAVE AAREY, DESTROY NATURE, DESTROY YOUR FUTURE.

Did you watch actress Shraddha Kapoor’s LIVE Instagram video on Sunday afternoon? If not, then don’t worry! We have detailed info about her LIVE Instagram video. The actress joined the human chain that Mumbaikar’s formed to protest against the decision of the Authority. She has been posting about the same matter actively on her social media for a while now, expressing outrage.

You can watch below in the video or even in the pictures on Shraddha’s Instagram that how she was standing in the rain holding an umbrella with hundreds of protestors chanting the justice slogans. She said, cutting trees is like chopping off peoples lungs and they (protestors) all were there to save MOTHER NATURE as already the problem of pollution is not less in the city and then such decisions from Government Authorities really pisses off peoples mind.

While talking to a media reporter during the protest, Shraddha asked BMC that why they gave such permission, but whatever they have decided, she won’t let them chop off 2700 trees. Men, women, children and elders, everyone united at the location to form a chain. Despite heavy Mumbai rains, protestors were standing strong holding umbrellas, wearing raincoats and some even without that.

We all are taught in our primary classes that how greenery is important for our survival and its major source is obviously trees, but it looked like BMC could not understand this common fact. We all need a balanced ecological system for better survival and the most important thing is to be surrounded by greenery and trees, then why BMC Tree Authority is behaving like an immature decision maker? Out of the committee of 20 members from BMC Tree Authority, six Shiv Sena members voted against the proposal of Mumbai Metrorail Corporation. The BJP and NCP voted in favor of the proposal of cutting the trees and it was strange enough that the tree experts from the authority also supported the decision, say reports.

In the case of Aarey, when we speak of taking up the environment cause, the results of the vote in the tree committee as I hear are as follows: BJP, NCP and the court appointed members voted for deforestation in the proposed area of the car shed. Congress happily walked out (1/n) — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 29, 2019

The metro is a good thing, I use the existing one and will use the new one too. However whoever planned this green chopping in mumbai, obviously has no love for our future generations or our city. Has misled the CM on its environmental assessment report for Aarey site (3/n) — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 29, 2019

I still have hope that the CM will do away with the misleading reports on aarey that say there’s no wildlife there, go with the sentiment of Mumbaikars & environment. We are championing the cause of climate change globally and we must save whatever we can, where we have an option — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 29, 2019

A new twist in the decision came out later when an expert member and botanist Shashirekha Sureshkumar of the BMC Tree Authority claimed that she didn’t know what she was voting for as the proceedings were carried out in the Marathi language. Also, as Shiv Sena was against the decision, the youth wing leader of the party, Aaditya Thackrey, said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had been deceived on the matter.

In a world where deforestation has proven to be a major cause of the regular climate changes, such decision by BMC is a real shocker. We can’t keep chopping off trees in name of development. If the area of the forest has to be cleared for Metro construction then way and place have to be decided as well to replant these trees instead of killing them permanently.

