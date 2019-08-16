Shraddha Kapoor pulls off the denim on denim look like a pro, see photo: Shraddha Kapoor has been keeping busy since the beginning of 2019. The actor has multiple films is the kitty and has been juggling among the projects looking all classy and gorgeous.

Shraddha Kapoor pulls off the denim on denim look like a pro, see photo: The year 2019 is about Shraddha Kapoor. The Stree actor has been juggling with multiple films, including the much-awaited Saaho and Chhichhore, since the beginning of 2019. Apart from these two, Shraddha was also seen at the sets of Remo D’souza’s Street Dancer 3D. Undoubtedly, the actor has been travelling a lot because of her work schedule, which is giving paparazzi a chance to catch her glamorous glimpse. he actor was recently spotted at Mumbai airport while leaving to Chennai for the promotions of Prabhas’ Saaho.

The actor made heads turns with her denim look. The actor complemented the look with classy shades and the perfect pair of block heels. With the look, the actor has registered her name to one of the most stylish actresses on the airport. These days, the actors stay very concerned about their looks.

Here’s take a look at Shraddha’s recent look that has been doing the rounds on several social media platforms:

On the professional front, the actor is looking forward to the release Chhichhore, Saaho and Street Dancer 3D. While the trailer of Saaho and Chhichhore has already created a hype among the audiences, the trailer of Street Dancer 3D is yet to be unveiled. The shooting of all three films has been completed.

While Saaho is set to hit the screens on August 30, Chhichhore will hit the theatres on September 6, 2019. In Saaho, Shraddha will be seen opposite Baahubali actor Prabhas, in Chhichhore, she will be seen along with Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma. In Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha will be seen along with Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and Raghav Juyal.

