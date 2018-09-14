Stree, the horror-comedy helmed by Amar Kaushik stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Flora Saini, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz and Atul Shrivastava. Made under the banners of Maddock Films and D2R Films, Stree is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. Well, the film that started on a slow grip has finally crossed the Rs 100 crore club. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the remarkable success of Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree.
In series of Tweets, Taran Adarsh on social media shared the digist with the audience. Stree in its first week earned Rs 60.39 crore while it managed to garner Rs 35.14 crore. With audience thoroughly loving the movie, Rajkummar Rao gave a mind-blowing performance at the box office in the second week of its release.
