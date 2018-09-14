Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree helmed by Amar Kaushik has finally crossed the Rs 100 crore club. Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, Stree is made under the banners of Maddock Films and D2R Films. According to the film critic and trade analyst, the movie garnered good digits in second week.

In series of Tweets, Taran Adarsh on social media shared the digist with the audience. Stree in its first week earned Rs 60.39 crore while it managed to garner Rs 35.14 crore. With audience thoroughly loving the movie, Rajkummar Rao gave a mind-blowing performance at the box office in the second week of its release.

While ₹ 100 cr mark is no longer the yardstick for a film’s success, it ought to be celebrated when mid-sized films like #SKTKS, #Raazi and #Stree [on the threshold of ₹ 100 cr] hit century… Reinforces the fact that content is king and the audiences are the king makers! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 14, 2018

#Stree biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 60.39 cr

Week 2: ₹ 35.14 cr

Total: ₹ 95.53 cr

India biz.

SUPER HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 14, 2018

It’s certain that #Stree will hit ₹ 100 cr mark in Weekend 3, even as new releases threaten to dislodge it from the top spot this week… The *lifetime biz* will depend on how it fares in the forthcoming days, but ₹ 115 cr to ₹ 120 cr *lifetime biz* is on the cards. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 14, 2018

#Stree scores in Week 2… Gets a boost on second Thu due to #GaneshChaturthi holiday… Will cross ₹ 100 cr in Weekend 3… [Week 2] Fri 4.39 cr, Sat 7.63 cr, Sun 9.88 cr, Mon 3.31 cr, Tue 3.22 cr, Wed 2.95 cr, Thu 3.76 cr. Total: ₹ 95.53 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 14, 2018

