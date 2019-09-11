After conquering hearts with Chhichhore and Saaho, Shraddha Kapoor is all set to again create a buzz with her next–Baaghi 3. While giving an interview, Shraddha Kapoor revealed that she opted out of Saina Nehwal biopic as she considers Remo D'Souza as her guru and couldn't deny him for his film Street Dancer 3D. Read the details here–

This year has been a special one for Shraddha Kapoor as she has been ruling the industry with her latest releases like Saaho and Chhichhore. Counted amongst the most versatile actors, Shraddha Kapoor has always proved herself by playing versatile roles on-screens and always tries to fulfil the expectations of her fans. Currently, the hardworking actor is gearing up for her next–Baaghi 3.

Bollywood action king Tiger Shroff will collaborate with Shraddha Kapoor for the third instalment of Baaghi franchise. While the actor was busy juggling between her back to back films, Shraddha Kapoor had to let go of one of her projects because of her occupied dates. Reports revealed that Shraddha Kapoor agreed to feature in badminton player Saina Nehwal’s biopic and started shooting for the film as well but due to her health issues and busy schedule she had to opt-out of the film.

Recently, in an interview, Shraddha Kapoor revealed that the main reason for opting out of the film was Remo D’Souza’s film Street Dancer 3D as she has already allotted her dates. She said that Remo is her guru and she can’t deny him as he plays an important role in her life. Moreover, Remo also offered her ABCD 2, so there was no other way that she could choose any other film over dance-drama. Shraddha also said that she also loved the script of Street Dancer 3D so she decided to feature in the film.

As per the recent development, after Shraddha Kapoor’s exit, the makers finalised Parineeti Chopra in the role of Saina Nehwal in the biopic. Shraddha Kapoor also revealed that she has no regrets as after suffering from Dengue already the film had got delayed and this could have been unfair if she asked the director to wait for her. Shraddha believes that industry is filled with opportunities and everyone should get a chance.

Talking about her last release, Shraddha appeared in Chhichhore with Sushant Singh Rajput, which is currently unstoppable at the box office. Talking about the figures, Chhichhore has earned Rs 54.13 crore in five days and will continue to further make a mark at the box office.

