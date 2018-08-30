Shraddha Kapoor has been showing us the best of both worlds in fashion and breaking the internet with her flawless and sexy look in this black jumpsuit styled by the famous celebrity styler Tanya Ghavri. The Baaghi girl is wearing stilettos and carrying an intense kohled look complementing the sizzling black attire.

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is actively promoting her upcoming movie Stree in gorgeously designed outfits. She posted a photo on Instagram yesterday showing her steaming black outfit for the promotions of Stree and striking a bold pose for the photo. Reportedly, Shraddha was recently criticised for her dressing sense while promoting Stree. But now, the gorgeous actress has been putting in a lot of efforts into turning her fashion game up and seemingly she is slamming all doors for trollers.

The pretty next-door-actress is quite popularly known for her cuteness and lively vibes. Having a huge following of 22 million on Instagram, she is using her social media as a platform to promote her latest movie Stree by uploading gorgeous promotions looks of her. Have a look at the post here:

Also Read: Sherlyn Chopra’s sizzling photo will leave you drooling

🔥🔥 @shraddhakapoor A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Aug 29, 2018 at 10:09am PDT

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi’s latest photo is grace personified!

Shraddha Kapoor has returned from a warm family holiday and has geared up for the work mode again. While she is promoting Stree on full swing, she is also working on the other two projects of her titled Saaho and Batti Gul Meter Chaalu. In spite of all her hard work, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Stree will be hitting the box office on the same release date as Yamla Pagla Deewana Phirse which might cause a clash.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More