Shraddha Kapoor movie selection: Shraddha Kapoor is currently enjoying the commercial success of her latest film Saaho with Prabhas. The actor will be seen in Nitish Tiwari's Chhichhore which is slated to release this week. Have a look at her hit and flop scorecard which indicates Shraddha need to make the right choices before signing a movie.

Shraddha Kapoor movie selection: Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is the daughter of renowned actor Shakti Kapoor. Shraddha marked her debut in Hindi film industry from the film Teen Patti released in 2010. The actor garnered fame after Aashiqui 2’s commercial success. Directed by Mohit Suri, the romantic drama was a sequel of Aashiqui and featured Aditya Roy Kapur opposite Shraddha in the main lead. From 2010 to 2019 the actor has given many flops and the criteria she follows to select a film can be questioned for it. In her career of 9 years, the actor has done 18 movies and her 19th film titled Chhichhore is all set to release on September 6, 2019. Post-Chhichhore she will ve seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer alongside Varun Dhawan.

Her latest release Saaho has only performed well commercially and the storyline of the movie has got bad reviews. The reason behind the commercial success is the casting of the movie and the hype that was made before its release comparing it to Baahubali series. For Saaho Shraddha had left Saina Nehwal’s biopic and now the movie has been given to Parineeti Chopra. It will be interesting to see how Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore followed by Street Dancer will perform on the silver screens.

If we look at Shraddha’s scorecard, the number of flops will be more as compared to the hits. In her acting journey so far she has given less number of blockbuster and super hit films like Aashiqui 2, Stree, ABCD 2, Ek Villian, Baaghi rest all her films were a flop, below average or a disaster. Films like Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Ok Jaanu, Rock On 2, Half Girlfriend and Luv Ka The End did not do well and fans were highly disappointed after watching the films.

Even after giving back to back flops the actor has bagged many awards for her natural acting skills. Apart from acting, Shraddha has also sung in some of her films. She endorses many brands and is one of the most popular actors in the entertainment industry. The actor should be aware of her movie choices and should not trust the filmmakers blindly. After giving so many flops Shraddha is still trying her luck in the Hindi Cinema. With Saaho the actor recently marked her debut in South Indian Cinema. Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho is an action thriller featuring Prabhas alongside her. The movie has collected good money so far and continues to shine on the ticket window.

Talking about Chhichhore, the film stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma and Prateik Babbar along with Shraddha. Slated to release in September, the plot of the movie revolves around seven friends from 1992 to present day. Makers of the film recently released the trailer and it has got a decent response from fans.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer is the sequel of ABCD series. The dance drama features Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva. The filming of the movie has already been completed and the movie will hit the box office on 24 January 2020. Makers and cast of the film have been treating fans giving a sneak peek.

However, Shraddha needs to be sure before signing and investing in a film after giving flops back to back. There is a lot of competition in Bollywood as so many star kids have been launched. Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Pandey among others are her new competitors. The actor shines at social media having 33.3 million followers on Instagram. Shraddha never disappoints as she keeps them updated. Here are some of her best songs:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App