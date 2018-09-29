Shraddha Kapoor is on a roll lately. After her remarkable performance in Stree, the actor is all set to start shooting for her new film which is Saina Nehwal biopic. Sharing a picture on her Instagram handle, the actor made it quite clear that the makers of the film have taken the right decision by choosing her for the role.

The picture took the Internet by storm as the actor is looking exactly like Saina Nehwal. Sporting a jersey and holding a racket in her hand, it is quite difficult to identify that it is Shraddha and not Saina. Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor is all set to play Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal in the film which is helmed by Amol Gupte.

In the picture, we can see the same aggression and passion that Saina mostly showcases inside the court. Earlier it was reported that the actor is working really hard to get into the character of 31-year-old badminton player and the picture proves that she has succeeded in her mission. Don’t believe us then take a look at the picture:

We bet that you can’t identify her! It is definitely going to be an all-new experience for the actor as she loves experimenting with her roles.

